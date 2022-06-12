Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $482.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.