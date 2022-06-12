Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 93,879 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,879 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $17,405,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $15,772,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,859.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 499,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 474,450 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

