Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,223 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Natera worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 44,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $36,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $523,585. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

