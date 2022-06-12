Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

