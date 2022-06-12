Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,356 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

