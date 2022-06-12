Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,603 shares of company stock valued at $12,908,243. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

