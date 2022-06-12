Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

CAG opened at $32.57 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

