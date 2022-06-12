Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 70.7% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHKR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 16.24%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.