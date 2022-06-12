Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $334.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

