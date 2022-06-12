Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,368 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

