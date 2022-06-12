Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 83,376 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

