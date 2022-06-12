Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $119.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $351.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

