Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after buying an additional 72,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

