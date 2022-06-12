Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 16,563 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

