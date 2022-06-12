Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

