Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,684 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 66,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.04 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

