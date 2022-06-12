Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $234,005,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Accenture by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,936,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $286.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.90.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.86.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

