Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 23,398 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 883,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.03 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

