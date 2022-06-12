China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.62

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 6224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.