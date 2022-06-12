China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CIHKY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.05.
China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
