China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (CMAKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2378 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CMAKY stock remained flat at $$3.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

