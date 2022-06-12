China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CRHKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,119. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.
