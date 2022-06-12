China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRHKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,119. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

