Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Chubb by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

CB stock opened at $201.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

