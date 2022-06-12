CIBC Trims North West (TSE:NWC) Target Price to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of North West stock opened at C$35.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. North West has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$40.08.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$579.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.6774498 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

North West Company Profile (Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.