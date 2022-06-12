Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cipherloc stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
About Cipherloc (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipherloc (CLOK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.