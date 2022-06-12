Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cipherloc stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

About Cipherloc (Get Rating)

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.