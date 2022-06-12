Citigroup Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $88.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.89.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $4,682,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $5,641,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

