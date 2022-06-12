Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBSGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.20. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 3,574 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

