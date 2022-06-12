Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

CLH opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

