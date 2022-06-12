CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $199.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.