Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CGGGF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

About Coats Group (Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

