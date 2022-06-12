Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CGGGF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.21.
About Coats Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coats Group (CGGGF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.