Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RNP opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
