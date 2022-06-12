Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.80. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 3,573 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

