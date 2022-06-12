Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.