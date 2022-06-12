Colony Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

