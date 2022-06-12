Colony Group LLC Has $9.66 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,613 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,745 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $270.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

