Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

