Colony Group LLC Sells 5,232 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $16,701,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

Shares of BA stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

