Colony Group LLC Sells 5,821 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

