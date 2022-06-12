Colony Group LLC Sells 910 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 242,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $140.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.