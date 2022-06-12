Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.09% of Envista worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Envista by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,634,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 238,395 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

