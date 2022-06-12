Color Platform Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $383,875.98 and $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,361.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00550856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00180995 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

