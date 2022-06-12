Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 145,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

