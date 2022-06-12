Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 476,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.