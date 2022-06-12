Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,716. The firm has a market cap of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 35.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

