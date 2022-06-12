Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares to Split on Thursday, June 16th

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.46. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $180.04.
