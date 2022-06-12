Comparing AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AutoWeb and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $2.92, suggesting a potential upside of 539.48%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -14.11% -76.04% -28.23% Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $71.58 million 0.09 -$5.66 million ($0.77) -0.59 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Tiga Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

