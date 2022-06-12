Comparing BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH) and Its Peers

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioForce Nanosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BioForce Nanosciences Competitors 146 958 1633 50 2.57

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.69%. Given BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioForce Nanosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 -$500,000.00 -200.00 BioForce Nanosciences Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -25.60

BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% BioForce Nanosciences Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioForce Nanosciences rivals beat BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

