Comparing FIGS (FIGS) & Its Rivals

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FIGS to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FIGS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 4 7 0 2.64 FIGS Competitors 218 1237 1957 57 2.53

FIGS currently has a consensus target price of $26.23, indicating a potential upside of 238.03%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 48.14%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million -$9.56 million -64.67 FIGS Competitors $2.25 billion $217.19 million 7.44

FIGS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FIGS. FIGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.73% -1.96% -1.53% FIGS Competitors -0.52% 16.95% 8.52%

Summary

FIGS peers beat FIGS on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

