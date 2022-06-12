Comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 11.06 -$80.81 million ($0.68) -27.72 Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.56 -$40.17 million ($2.30) -5.09

Hersha Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 4 0 2.33

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.05%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $11.68, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -24.52% -4.77% -2.37% Hersha Hospitality Trust -21.97% -10.87% -3.63%

Volatility & Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

