Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.28

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.28 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 543,553 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.81 million and a P/E ratio of -17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.26.

Get Condor Gold alerts:

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.