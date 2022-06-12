Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.28

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.28 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 543,553 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £44.81 million and a P/E ratio of -17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.26.
Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)
Featured Articles
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.